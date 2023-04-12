Exclusive
Global asset managers get cold shoulder in China’s onshore wealth market

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 12 April 2023

Despite China having recently dropped all of its COVID-19 restrictions, some European asset managers are still finding it difficult to secure partners for potential onshore wealth management joint ventures, Asian Private Banker understands. The problem? Potential onshore partners are giving them the cold shoulder. Many asset managers may have raised their hopes on such partnerships after China eased ownership rules…

