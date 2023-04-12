Exclusive
From banking to blockchain: Why this RM is jumping on the Web3 bandwagon

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 13 April 2023
Professional headshot of Emma Zhu (left) and her NFT profile photo (right)

After more than eight years working in the private wealth management and investment industry, Emma Zhu left the traditional finance industry to join the world of Web3 in the summer of last year. Now, it has been almost ten months since Zhu joined Aspen Digital, a digital asset wealth tech platform targeting professional investors and family offices, where she is…

