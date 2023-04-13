Property consultancy Knight Frank will look to capitalise on improving sentiment in the Hong Kong market by setting up a new office in the city targeting U/HNW clients. The London-based group said on Thursday that it would expand its unit that serves wealthy individuals to the Asian financial hub, and had made a senior appointment to head the new office….
Knight Frank looks to race ahead in Hong Kong’s luxury property market
By Daniel Shane, editor | 13 April 2023
