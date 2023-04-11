Market volatility has provided upside opportunities for actively managed strategies whose goal is to beat the market with higher returns and lower risk. As a result, multi-family offices (MFOs) are showing a renewed interest in this space, according to James Murray, investment manager, systematic equities team, Jupiter Asset Management (Jupiter AM). Among actively managed strategies, systematic strategies have stood out…
Active strategies make comeback with MFOs: Jupiter AM
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 12 April 2023
