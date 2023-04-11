Independent Chinese wealth manager Hywin Wealth has partnered with two fintech companies, Swiss fintech Leonteq Securities and Hong Kong-listed fintech Arta TechFin, to launch a principal-protected structured product linked to the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index. “This structured note is the first commercialisation of the FactSet Hywin index, and combines an attractive theme with principal protection features to present…
China’s Hywin picks new ‘megatrend’ for structured product launch
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 11 April 2023
