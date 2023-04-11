Text size

China’s Hywin picks new ‘megatrend’ for structured product launch

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 11 April 2023
Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

Independent Chinese wealth manager Hywin Wealth has partnered with two fintech companies, Swiss fintech Leonteq Securities and Hong Kong-listed fintech Arta TechFin, to launch a principal-protected structured product linked to the FactSet Hywin Global Health Care Index. “This structured note is the first commercialisation of the FactSet Hywin index, and combines an attractive theme with principal protection features to present…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News