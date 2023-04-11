The CIO for private wealth management at Chinese investment group Haitong International (Haitong) has resigned, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Hyde Chen joined the securities and asset management firm in November 2021, initially as managing director, head of investment strategy and co-head of equities for asset management. He also took on the mantle of CIO for…
CIO of US$7 billion Chinese wealth manager departs
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 11 April 2023
