With high inflation, weak growth and recession looming in the US and EU, US$159.3 billion-AUM global asset manager Ninety One told Asian Private Banker how to manage the challenging market environment amid the economic slowdown. According to Iain Cunningham, co-head of multi-asset growth, Ninety One, recession is the central scenario for the second half of 2023, with the developed world…
Inflation, weak growth, recession: How this US$160bn manager is navigating volatility
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 11 April 2023
