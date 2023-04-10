Although the shock acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS may still be occupying client concerns, Credit Suisse has not slowed its pace in bringing new investment themes to its product shelf, including in the semi-liquid space. Semi-liquids hotting up The semi-liquid structure in the private market space is one of the hottest themes of 2023. Credit Suisse has been offering…
Why UBS takeover has not dimmed Credit Suisse’s product focus
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 11 April 2023
