With the dust now starting to settle on UBS’s stunning CHF3 billion (US$3.3 billion) takeover of long-time rival Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has decided to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Below, you will find a collection of our reporting so far on the deal that has shocked the world of private banking and beyond….
The deal that shocked the PB world: Best of APB’s UBS-CS coverage
By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
“We are truly sorry”: What we learned from UBS and Credit Suisse AGMs
6 April 2023
Exclusive
UBS’s Khan reassures Credit Suisse bankers in closed-door meeting
30 March 2023
UBS turns to Ermotti as hard work of Credit Suisse rescue begins
29 March 2023
Exclusive
Former Credit Suisse wealth planner returns to UBS
28 March 2023
What next for Credit Suisse’s Asia onshore businesses?
27 March 2023
Exclusive
Credit Suisse AT1 fallout: Who’s exposed in this US$245bn market?
24 March 2023
Credit Suisse brings Deutsche Bank IPB veteran out of retirement for SE Asia job
23 March 2023
RMs, management, clients: 5 things you need to know about the UBS-Credit Suisse deal
21 March 2023
UBS and Credit Suisse forced marriage: Here’s what it means for Asia
20 March 2023
UBS/Credit Suisse deal: HK and SG regulators react
20 March 2023
UBS to merge with crisis-stricken Credit Suisse in CHF3 bn deal
20 March 2023
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022