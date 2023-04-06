Text size

The deal that shocked the PB world: Best of APB’s UBS-CS coverage

By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 April 2023
Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash

With the dust now starting to settle on UBS’s stunning CHF3 billion (US$3.3 billion) takeover of long-time rival Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has decided to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Below, you will find a collection of our reporting so far on the deal that has shocked the world of private banking and beyond….

