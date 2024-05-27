Exclusive
Pictet Singapore hires senior advisor from LGT

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 27 May 2024

Swiss pure-play Pictet has recently appointed a senior advisor for Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Swiss banking veteran Hanspeter Oes joined Pictet Wealth Management in May as senior advisor for operational excellence Asia, Pictet confirmed. In this newly created role, Oes is responsible for leading the development and implementation of operations excellence strategies aligned with the…

