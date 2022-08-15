Standard Chartered has named a new CIO for Africa, Middle East & Europe (AMEE), the bank announced on Monday. Reporting to Steve Brice, Group CIO, Manpreet Gill will take up the new position in addition to his current role as head of the CIO Office’s fixed income, currency & commodity strategy. Based in Dubai, Gill will manage the CIO Office’s…
StanChart appoints new CIO for Africa, Middle East & Europe
By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 August 2022
