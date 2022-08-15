Text size

Singapore IAM aims to give UHNWIs total control and transparency over their wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 15 August 2022
Tyrannosaurus Rex or “T REX” (iStock photo by Getty Images)

WRISE Group Holdings (WRISE), a Singapore-based IAM, has rolled out a digital wealth system to transform wealth management with a holistic suite of services on a single platform. The proprietary core wealth system of WRISE Wealth Management (WRISE WM) is called “TREX”. It is offered as-a-service to UHNWIs and is accessible on a proprietary digital platform, which allows clients to…

