Text size

UBS powers up digital transformation with mobile merge

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 23 October 2025
UBS, Singapore

Well-known for its integration with historic rival Credit Suisse, UBS is going for another round of integration—this time, for its mobile banking applications. UBS has integrated two key mobile platforms as part of its ongoing digital transformation efforts, merging UBS Mobile Banking and Circle One by UBS into a single app that combines market insights, expert access, and trading capabilities,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News