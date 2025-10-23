Text size

Bank of Singapore appoints Global South Asia market head from UBS

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 23 October 2025

A veteran banker who worked for Bank of Singapore for more than eight years in his earlier career has recently rejoined the bank from UBS. Bikram Sen, Bank of Singapore Effective 21 October 2025, Bikram Sen is now Bank of Singapore’s market head for Global South Asia and International, the bank announced in a statement on Thursday. In his new…

