Exclusive
Text size

Indosuez WM hires four bankers from Bank of Singapore in Hong Kong

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 23 October 2025

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has hired four bankers in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Phonda Chan is now managing director and deputy chief executive of Indosuez WM’s Hong Kong branch, according to a memo seen by APB. In her new role, Chan will strengthen the bank’s strategic focus while expanding its presence and footprint in the Greater…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News