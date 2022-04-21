Avendus Wealth Management (Avendus WM) is planning to hire up to 20 relationship managers by the end of 2022 to tap into what could be a pool of US$5.5 trillion by 2025. Managing director & CEO Nitin Singh told Asian Private Banker that the company currently has a team of 50 RMs, both inside and outside India. “By the end…
Seeing solid wealth growth in India, Avendus WM adding up to 20 RMs
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 21 April 2022
