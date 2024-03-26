Sergio Ermotti: Asia will make up 20% of UBS global AUM

The CEO of UBS is aiming to boost the Swiss bank’s Asia-derived AUM to 20% of its global total within five to six years, as he struck a confident tone on the integration of Credit Suisse one year after the historic rescue of its once rival. Speaking at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Hong Kong on Tuesday,…
