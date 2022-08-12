Asset managers Neuberger Berman and Lazard Asset Management have told Asian Private Banker that they have been offering U/HNWIs more thematic funds through their private banks channel to meet a growing interest. Investor interest in thematic funds has increased markedly in recent years. According to Morningstar, AUM in such funds had grown nearly threefold in two years to US$806 billion…
U/HNWIs drawn to reduced risk of diversified thematic strategies
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Premium Pickers: Morphing Asian clients’ home bias into a global mindset
1 August 2022
Exclusive
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
We build DPM mandates for the long haul: Lina Lim of HSBC GPB
6 July 2022
U/HNWIs catching up on inflation hedging: Terence Lam of AXA IM
14 June 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets
13 June 2022
Premium Pickers – “We have lowered our risk appetite”: Arjan de Boer of Indosuez WM
10 May 2022
HSBC GPB launches biodiversity DPM in partnership with Lombard Odier
4 May 2022
Exclusive
Blockchain and biotech: Why Asia’s U/HNWIs are buying thematic ETFs
26 April 2022
Exclusive
Thematics AM captures growing interest in metaverse with thematic fund launches
12 April 2022
HSBC GPB rolls out first metaverse DPM for Asia clients
6 April 2022
Exclusive
Asset managers bolster sophisticated ESG thematic offerings to fulfil strong PB appetite
21 January 2022
Pictet’s thematic tech PE fund closes final round at US$350m hard cap
14 September 2021