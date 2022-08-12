Exclusive
Text size

U/HNWIs drawn to reduced risk of diversified thematic strategies

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 August 2022

Asset managers Neuberger Berman and Lazard Asset Management have told Asian Private Banker that they have been offering U/HNWIs more thematic funds through their private banks channel to meet a growing interest. Investor interest in thematic funds has increased markedly in recent years. According to Morningstar, AUM in such funds had grown nearly threefold in two years to US$806 billion…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News