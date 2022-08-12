LGT Bank (Singapore) has appointed two members to its board of directors with a view to strengthening its sustainability, ESG and sustainable investing expertise. Neo Gim Huay has been named as member of the managing board and En Lee has taken on the role of managing director, head of sustainable and impact investments Asia at LGT. Their appointment became effective…
LGT Singapore board adds two ESG specialists
By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
T. Rowe Price adds regional head of intermediary from Eastspring
13 July 2022
Singapore IAM adds Dubai and digital assets to business mix
28 June 2022
China’s Hywin Wealth appoints private equity veteran to board
28 June 2022
Singapore family office tackles biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia
23 May 2022
Climate change tops the agenda in DBS’s bid to train RMs
9 March 2022
CIMB Private Banking aims to double AUM, RMs in Singapore
4 February 2022
J.P. Morgan AM partners with RHB AM in thematic ESG solution for Malaysia onshore clients
13 January 2022
UBS SI discretionary mandate attracts US$5B AUM in APAC
12 January 2022
Julius Baer names head of fund specialists Hong Kong
8 December 2021
Deutsche Bank WM adds three to Southeast Asia team
29 November 2021
Maitri Asset Management makes two senior appointments in Singapore
16 November 2021
Affluent investors keen on investing sustainably despite apprehensions: Standard Chartered
28 September 2021