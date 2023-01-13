Exclusive
No cookie cutter solutions for family office and wealth planning: Credit Suisse

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 13 January 2023

Credit Suisse has a positive outlook for its family office and wealth planning businesses this year in Hong Kong, as the government is introducing an incentive scheme aimed at setting up the city as a family office hub, Thomas Ang, global head of family office services of Credit Suisse, told Asian Private Banker. With the government scrapping COVID-19 restrictions such…

