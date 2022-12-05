Exclusive
Text size

Wealth planning plays a vital role in succession: Deutsche Bank IPB

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 5 December 2022
Photo by Kevin Delvecchio on Unsplash

Private bank clients are becoming increasingly concerned about social inequality and justice as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, according to Deutsche Bank International Private Bank’s (Deutsche Bank IPB’s) head of wealth planning solutions in Asia-Pacific. That is prompting them to think more closely about succession planning. If families are to achieve their financial goals, the wealth planning services that banks offer…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News