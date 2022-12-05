Morgan Stanley has upgraded its view on China equities to overweight, pointing to positive developments including a clear path towards a reopening from COVID-19 – even if bumps in the road continue to pressure corporate earnings into early 2023. The bank said in a research note on Monday that China is attractive in terms of valuations on a price-to-book (PB)…
Why Morgan Stanley expects a “steep climb” for offshore China equities
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 5 December 2022
