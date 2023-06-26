Exclusive
HSBC GPB’s new tech platform takes off in style: Stefan Lecher explains

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 26 June 2023
Stefan Lecher, HSBC

From Europe to the UK, and now conquering Asia’s shores, HSBC Global Private Banking’s (HSBC GPB) Prism Advisory platform is transforming the way affluent clients manage their wealth, according to Stefan Lecher, who is seeing new account openings every week. Launched in Asia last November, the hybrid advisory service was first introduced to clients in European locations in 2019 and…

