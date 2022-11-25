APB Thought Leaders: Building resiliency with Asia fixed income

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Omar Slim, portfolio manager of fixed income at PineBridge Investments discusses the opportunities in Asia fixed income, and how the asset class can help build a resilient portfolio amid a challenging market environment.

