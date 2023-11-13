Hermes or Chanel? Why not invest your year-end bonus in this fashion strategy?

To anyone who loves fashion, besides investing in luxury brands such as Hermes or Chanel, this new fashion fund may be a unique way to invest in fashion sustainably. Having always driven for sustainability and impact investing, Rotterdam-headquartered Robeco this week launched a new ‘Fashion Engagement Equities Strategy’ for professional investors that focuses on attractive long-term investment returns while engaging…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]