Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions hires SVP for Australian market

Alternatives provider Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has appointed a senior vice president to expand its private wealth relationships in Australia, the firm announced on Thursday. Pragun Babhoota is now senior vice president at Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions. Based in Sydney, Babhoota will be responsible for the firm’s continued growth and expansion in Australia. Babhoota previously worked for investment manager Fidante…

