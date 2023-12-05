Endowus partners with Brookfield Oaktree to broaden private credit access

Wealth management platform Endowus has partnered with alternatives provider Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions to broaden access to private credit for its Hong Kong and Singapore wealth clients, Endowus announced on Tuesday. Under the partnership, Endowus Private Wealth clients in Singapore and Hong Kong can build ‘institutional-quality’ portfolios via Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions, the Singapore-based wealth manager said. The strategy aims…

