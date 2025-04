Sun Hung Kai & Co. has appointed a former Nuveen executive as CEO for its investment management arm. Kelvin Cheung joined Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners today (SHKCP) as its head, according to an announcement. Cheung will report to Tony Edwards, executive director and deputy CEO of SHK Co., in the new role. Previously, Cheung spent over eight years at…

