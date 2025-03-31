ETFs in Asia: A US$1.8tn wealth opportunity for asset managers?

Asset managers are increasingly muscling into Asia’s US$1.8 trillion exchange-traded fund (ETF) space, as they seek to capitalise on growing demand among the region’s wealth clientele for low-cost and liquid investment solutions. From discretionary portfolio management (DPM), to tactical trading and granting access to hard-to-reach platforms, ETFs are becoming a more prominent component of private banks’ offerings in Asia. In…

