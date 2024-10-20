The rate cutting cycle – What does this mean for fixed income?

This is a sponsored article from M&G Investments.

By Pierre Chartres

The US Federal Reserve decided to take a big step towards normalising monetary policy in September with a jumbo-sized 50 bps cut. Given the significant stresses that bond investors have been through over the last five years, this action represents an important milestone and is a strong indication that the global inflationary episode is gradually moving behind us.

For the Fed, this effectively means that the focus has shifted from the 2% inflation target towards the labour markets and economic growth, where recently the data has been weaker. Will US economic growth stabilise at the current level of around 2%? Or is the recent downshift in employment gains an indicator of further deterioration to come?

In our view, while a soft landing is still very much possible, the combination of weaker economic growth and monetary policy that remains quite tight – despite the recent rate cuts – also warrants treading carefully from an investment perspective.

Entering a new phase: What is changing?

With inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target and the labour market stabilising, economic conditions are beginning to resemble pre-pandemic norms.

A better place: Higher interest rates and lower inflation

The US Federal Reserve is in a good position for the rate cutting cycle



Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics, US Federal Reserve 31 August 2024

Job creation has slowed and the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers has reverted to 2017-2019 levels. This shift in economic fundamentals has allowed the Fed to begin easing its monetary stance, which brings new considerations for bond investors.

Labour market conditions have normalised since COVID crisis

Job gains have slowed and job openings to unemployed ratio has declined



Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics, 31 August 2024

As we enter this new phase, the question remains: What key lessons should bond investors carry forward to ensure success in the future?

Lesson 1: Inflation – The persistent challenge

Inflation, which has been subdued for much of the past decade, made a surprising return in 2021 due to post-COVID reopening and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This was a stark reminder that inflation can quickly resurface when demand outpaces supply.

As the Fed begins cutting interest rates, inflation risks still persist. Central banks have learned from the inflationary pressures of the past few years and are likely to be more cautious going forward. They are likely to avoid keeping rates too low for too long or engaging in large-scale quantitative easing. For bond investors, it is essential to remain vigilant, as inflation could continue to be a challenge in the coming years.

Below target: US Inflation was too low from 2012 to 2020

The Federal Reserve often struggled to meet its 2% inflation objective



Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis, 31 August 2024

Lesson 2: Navigating high government debt levels

In the pre-pandemic era of ultra-low interest rates, both public and private sectors were able to accumulate debt with minimal consequences. However, as interest rates have risen, the cost of servicing that debt has increased, placing pressure on governments and corporations alike.

In the US, for example, federal debt has increased from 104% to 120% of GDP over the last five years. Interest payments now account for a larger share of government revenues. This limits fiscal flexibility and makes it more difficult for governments to respond to economic challenges or invest in growth. For bond investors, understanding and assessing which governments and sectors can manage their debt burdens responsibly will be crucial for long-term success.

A Steep Climb: The US Federal Debt is at historically high levels…

…and the cost of debt has also risen



Source: US Federal Reserve, 31 August 2024

Lesson 3: Bonds as a source of stability

Throughout recent market turbulence, bonds have continued to offer stability and consistency in otherwise volatile market conditions. Despite both bonds and equities delivering negative returns in 2022 due to aggressive rate hikes, high-quality government and corporate bonds have remained a reliable source of diversification.

During key moments of market stress – whether it was the 2018 rate-hiking cycle, the COVID-induced market crash of 2020, the mini-banking crisis of March 2023, or the more recent weakening of US economic growth – bonds have held their ground, acting as a stabilising force when equities faltered. As bond investors enter this new phase, bonds will continue to play a crucial role in providing stability and diversification.



* ICE BofA Global Corporate Bond Index; ** ICE BofA Global Government Bond Index. Source: Bloomberg, as of 5 August 2024.

Looking ahead: Seizing the opportunities of a new beginning

The past five years have been challenging for bond investors, marked by inflation spikes, rising debt and market volatility. Now, with more interest rate cuts on the horizon, the market environment is set to shift, presenting new opportunities and risks. This new beginning offers bond investors the chance to apply the lessons learned from the past and adapt to changing conditions.

In this new phase, flexibility and strategic thinking will be key. Investors must remain agile, adapting to changing conditions, managing inflation risks, navigating the complex landscape of debt sustainability, and making careful choices to capture the opportunities that lie ahead. The future is full of potential for those who remain proactive and adaptable in the evolving investment landscape.

