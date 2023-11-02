Exclusive
Boutique IAM eyes sustainability and EM-focused UHNWIs

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 3 November 2023

Milltrust International (Milltrust), an independent asset manager co-headquartered in London and Singapore, recently launched sustainability-focused multi-family office East West Private Wealth (EWPW). Simon Hopkins, the firm’s founder, explained to APB how Milltrust has been developing its new private wealth offering as an addition to its core institutional services. Established in 2010, US$450 million Milltrust currently manages about ten strategies across…

