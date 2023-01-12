Exclusive
CIO Weekly – HSBC GPB’s Willem Sels outlines conviction themes for 2023

By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 January 2023

Willem Sels, global chief investment officer of HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth, shared his top views on the market outlook for 2023, outlining the key conviction themes for investors looking to build a resilient portfolio in 2023. The bank believes China will be the leading growth engine in 2023. “What’s interesting is that all economies around the world are at…

