DPMLC Hong Kong: Private banks still value DPM in the long run

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 3 May 2023

Leading private banks shared their views on why discretionary portfolio management (DPM) still holds its value, despite challenging market conditions throughout 2022 and 2023, at Asian Private Banker’s DPM Leaders Conversation 2023 in Hong Kong. Juicy deposits won’t last forever Over the past year, one of the significant challenges for product managers was the shift in client attention to cash…

