How multi-family office is protecting clients from China high-yield bond crisis

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 11 January 2023

Since inception in 2012, Hong Kong-based multi-family office Topaz Family Office (Topaz FO) has focused on two areas: establishing a private equity-focused investment solution for clients and, during the Chinese high-yield bond crisis, promoting its secured loans investment solutions to help families shelter from potential losses. Topaz manages about US$1 billion in assets for around 100 families/entrepreneurs, as of November…

