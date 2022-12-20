After its recent move to a new office in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange building, Avenue family office (Avenue FO) plans to open a Singapore branch in as early as 1Q2023. Despite market volatility over the past year, the FO has managed to source deals for investors that have generated robust returns. For example, its investment in a New Zealand…
How one US$1.2bn Hong Kong FO is setting its sights on Singapore
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 20 December 2022
