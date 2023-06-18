Tze-wei Ng believes her truly unique career path, blending law, journalism and NGO work, grants her a unique perspective in the realm of private wealth management. Raised in Hong Kong, Tze-wei Ng grew up watching courtroom dramas, which led her to study law. However, her career went from lawyer to journalist, to NGO work, and then back to law again…
How this lawyer blends journalism, NGO experience in the private wealth space
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 19 June 2023
Related News
More GPs to tap APAC private wealth space by VC, private debt investing
14 June 2023
How CITIC Securities broke into wealth management
31 May 2023
Saxo Market’s Ken Shih: From trading to wealth platform
15 May 2023
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions brings flagship infra strategy to Japan wealth market
11 May 2023
Asian crypto AM uses traditional finance experience to lure FOs
10 May 2023
Exclusive
IWD 2023: Why the glass ceiling is no obstacle for female private bankers
8 March 2023
US tech firm joins race to tap burgeoning family office space
17 February 2023
CIMB Private Bank Singapore hires head of private banking
23 November 2022
Bank of Singapore veteran brings UHNW experience to UOB PB
15 November 2022
Exclusive
“We are redefining alternatives in private wealth”: Herbert Suen of Blackstone
14 October 2022
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022
Movers & Shakers – Private banks turn more selective as 2H22 looms
21 June 2022