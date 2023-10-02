Exclusive
Global tensions are business as usual, say PBs

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 2 October 2023

Although geopolitics has always been a looming concern for private banks, the Ukraine war and China-US tensions have pushed such concerns to the fore. During Asian Private Banker’s 10th Fund Selection Nexus 2023 Singapore, private bank fund selectors shared their insights on capturing opportunities in the environment of rising geopolitical risk during the panel discussion: Navigating market volatility, emerging trends and…

