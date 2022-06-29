For cash holders, the repercussions of inflation are painful, and those sitting on excess cash will likely be left poorer over time, Citi Global Wealth Investments has warned. The US wealth manager is recommending that investors add to their portfolios fixed income, and investments around trends such as the rise of Asia and digitalisation. Citi believes the worst of US…
Investors sitting on excess cash will be left poorer: Citi
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 29 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
We don’t chase what is popular: Daniel Chan of Citi Global Wealth
6 June 2022
Exclusive
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Citi Global Wealth appoints new COO as part of growth ambitions
19 May 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth
28 April 2022
New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs
12 April 2022
Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head
4 April 2022
Exclusive
Private investors seize opportunities in real estate as Chinese property developers face liquidity crunch
14 December 2021
Nomura believes the worst in China is yet to come, but Citi PB sees a silver lining
10 December 2021
Stock market optimism among APAC investors falls: UBS
27 October 2021
Exclusive
CIO Weekly: Now is a good time to add exposure to China tech — Ken Peng of Citi PB
12 August 2021
Citi obtains approval for onshore fund custody business in China
2 August 2021
Citi Global Wealth attracts nearly US$15B in net new money from APAC in 1H21
30 July 2021