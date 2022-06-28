Exclusive
Singapore IAM adds Dubai and digital assets to business mix

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 28 June 2022
Thierry Beck, SingAlliance

Thierry Beck has been busy diversifying his independent setup to tap into another key market meant to expand his client base over the coming years, as well as venture into an investment opportunity that has gained a lot in popularity. Headquartered in Singapore, SingAlliance — which manages more than US$1 billion — recently opened a representative office in Dubai, following…

