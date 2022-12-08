EFG has appointed a new CEO for its Dubai advisory office, which was established in 2019 to serve high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the Middle East. Ali Sandila succeeds Sascha Pietrek, who has stepped down as CEO to pursue personal interests, but who will at the same time serve as an external board member for EFG’s Dubai subsidiary. Sandila joined…
EFG appoints new CEO for Dubai advisory office
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 December 2022
