Text size

EFG appoints new CEO for Dubai advisory office

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 December 2022

EFG has appointed a new CEO for its Dubai advisory office, which was established in 2019 to serve high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the Middle East. Ali Sandila succeeds Sascha Pietrek, who has stepped down as CEO to pursue personal interests, but who will at the same time serve as an external board member for EFG’s Dubai subsidiary. Sandila joined…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News