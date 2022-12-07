Text size

How and when China may reopen: Three private banks have their say

By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 December 2022

China residents are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Authorities have announced an easing of zero-COVID measures including the removal of lockdowns in local regions, the reopening of venues & businesses, and the reduction of the requirement for daily PCR tests. While these moves may soon allow residents to return to their daily routine, does it mean…

