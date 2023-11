HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has announced the official appointment of an NRI veteran as new global head, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Effective 1 December, Gautam Anand will join the bank as global coordinator for global India, MENA and Europe for HSBC GPB South Asia. Last week, Asian Private Banker first reported that Anand will be joining HSBC GPB…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]