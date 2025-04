J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s (J.P. Morgan PB) head of investment and advice for Southeast Asia has left the bank. David Hansson, managing director, has departed after working at the US lender for 20 years, according to an update on his personal LinkedIn profile. J.P. Morgan PB confirmed his departure. Based in Singapore, Hansson’s team serves UHNW clients across Southeast Asia,…

