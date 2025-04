As far as CEO tenures go, Piyush Gupta must rank up there with J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon in terms of turning around a financial behemoth. In his 16 years at the helm of Singapore’s DBS, the veteran banker has overseen an approximately fourfold increase in the lender’s share price, as well as a substantial rise in return on equity that…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]