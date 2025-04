The head of funds and alternatives for Singapore at UBS Global Wealth Management is leaving the firm, Asian Private Banker understands. Marie Chew has been with the Swiss universal bank since October 2013, covering funds and alternative solutions. Before UBS, Chew worked at fund managers E Fund Management, DBS Asset Management, as well as Acadian Asset Management. UBS declined to…

