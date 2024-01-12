AEW completes acquisition of Natixis IM’s private debt business

Real estate asset manager AEW has completed the acquisition of Natixis Investment Managers’ (Natixis IM) private debt business, which originates and structures infrastructure and private debt real asset investments. The deal, which the two firms announced in October last year, will offer AEW’s existing and future clients a broader range of investment products, including commercial real estate debt, infrastructure, aviation…

