JPMAM enters into strategic partnership with Thailand’s KAsset

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has entered into a strategic partnership with Thailand’s Kasikorn Asset Management (KAsset), the asset management arm of Kasikornbank (KBank), to bring global investment solutions to Thai clients, the asset managers announced on Wednesday. Under this strategic partnership, JPMAM will leverage KAsset’s local presence and knowledge to offer its global investment solutions to Thai investors. KAsset…

