JPMAM partners with iCapital to distribute alts Down Under

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 12 December 2023
JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has entered into a partnership agreement with iCapital to provide Australian wholesale investors with access to alternative investments, JPMAM said on Tuesday. Through the partnership, global fintech firm iCapital will provide its platform to facilitate the distribution of JPMAM’s select global alternative strategies. This will allow Australian investors to explore a broader range of investment…

