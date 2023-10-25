Text size

Schroders, KBank Private Banking partner to launch China PE fund in Thailand

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 25 October 2023

Schroders Singapore has partnered with KBank Private Banking to launch a China-focused private equity fund in Thailand, Schroders said in a recent announcement. The strategy aims to provide Thai private wealth investors access to China’s RMB private equity market and leverages Schroders Capital’s Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership programme in China. The fund will be managed by Schroders Capital, Schroders’ private…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News