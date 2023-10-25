Schroders, KBank Private Banking partner to launch China PE fund in Thailand

Schroders Singapore has partnered with KBank Private Banking to launch a China-focused private equity fund in Thailand, Schroders said in a recent announcement. The strategy aims to provide Thai private wealth investors access to China’s RMB private equity market and leverages Schroders Capital’s Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership programme in China. The fund will be managed by Schroders Capital, Schroders’ private…

