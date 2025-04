Seviora Group, the Singapore-headquartered asset management group wholly-owned by state investment fund Temasek, has expanded into the Middle East and appointed a senior executive to run the business. The firm, which has about US$54 billion in AUM, said it has hired Sadiq Hussain as senior executive officer to run its new Abu Dhabi office. Seviora hopes to use the expansion…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]